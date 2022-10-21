Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall in Rohini's Sector 3, 10 fire tenders rush to spot

File Photo/Representative Image

A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in the Rohini area in Delhi on Friday. After the news broke, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Rohini’s Sector 3. As per reports, the call about the fire was received at 2:30 pm today.

No casualties have been reported so far. The fire department has also said there are no reports of anyone trapped inside the banquet hall. The firefighting operation was underway when the report was filed.

(The story will be updated as more information comes to light)