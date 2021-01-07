Delhi air quality turns 'poor' after a day's relief, AQI reaches 200

The quality of air in the national capital deteriorated after a day's relief, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping into the 'poor' category on Thursday (January 7).

A day of heavy rains had brought some relief to the residents when the air quality improved and turned 'moderate' on Wednesday (January 6).

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi on January 7 was recorded at a poor 200. The AQI was recorded at a moderate 181 on January 6.

Going by the trend during wintertime, PM2.5 instead of PM10 remains the major source of pollution in the capital city.

The air quality in the Indira Gandhi International Airport was recorded at 232, the Delhi University at 225, and the Ayanagar at 218, according to the SAFAR. Some parts of Delhi recorded a 'moderate' air quality, including the Lodhi Road at 186 and the IIT at 156, according to the SAFAR.

Air quality in Delhi predicted to become worse

"Rain observed over many places in the Delhi region kept AQI in check which has touched its low and further improvement was not expected. Surface North-easterly winds are slowly getting moderate and ventilation condition is likely to become unfavourable for dispersion. SAFAR model predicts a gradual deterioration of AQI in the coming days. The AQI is forecast to marginally deteriorate to the poor category on Thursday and deteriorate from the poor to the very poor category on the 8th and 9th of Jan," predicted SAFAR.

The air quality elsewhere in the National Capital Region (NCR) remained poor as well. The AQI was at 208 in Noida and 225 in Gurugram in the morning on January 7.

According to the centre-run pollution monitoring system, AQI is deemed 'satisfactory' or 'very good' within the range of 51 and 100, 'moderate' between 101-200, and 'poor' under 201-300. It is considered 'very poor' if the AQI is in the range of 300-400 and 'hazardous' if it is recorded between 401 and 500.