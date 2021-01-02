Noida, Ghaziabad 'most polluted' cities with AQI in 'severe' category

Headlines

Meet Nishi Gupta, UPPSC PCS (J) exam 2023 topper from Kanpur, who secured rank 1, check topper list here

DNA TV Show: China's strategic move in Aksai Chin raises concern

ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi, Pune to be available from this date; check details

'Similar To 1977': Raghav Chadha on opposition coming together for 2024

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Nishi Gupta, UPPSC PCS (J) exam 2023 topper from Kanpur, who secured rank 1, check topper list here

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

DNA TV Show: China's strategic move in Aksai Chin raises concern

From Shah Rukh Khan speaking Tamil to dancing to Zinda Banda: Highlights of Jawan pre-release event

Diabetes diet: 10 low glycemic foods to control blood sugar spike

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

HomeIndia

India

Noida, Ghaziabad 'most polluted' cities with AQI in 'severe' category

Average 24-hour AQI on Saturday was 462 in Ghaziabad, 450 in Greater Noida, 448 in Noida, 415 in Faridabad, 336 in Gurgaon, as per CPCB's Sameer app.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 10:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The air quality index in Delhi and NCR fell to 'severe' category on the second day of the new year as weather turned unfavourable. Ghaziabad and Noida turned to be the most polluted cities on the new year, occupying first and second spots as the AQI fell in the 'severe' category.

The cold, dense fog and low wind speed kept pollutants, mostly from local source, trapped in the air, said weather analysts. They expect ventilation to improve slightly over the next 24 hours, but it may take until January 3 to pull the two cities out of the 'severe' category.

Meanwhile the air quality index of Gurugram fell under 'very poor' category. Presence of particulate matters, PM 2.5 and PM 10, remained high in Delhi's five neighbourhood - Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 462 in Ghaziabad, 450 in Greater Noida, 448 in Noida, 415 in Faridabad and 336 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the 'severe' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases while 'very poor' may lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

According to the System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (SAFAR), the AQI is set to improve to the very Poor category by Saturday January 2 and further improve to ‘poor’ category by Sunday January 3.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul unavailable for first two games, says India coach Rahul Dravid

Covid-19: What we know about BA.2.86, highly mutated coronavirus variant now in 5 countries?

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

Janhvi Kapoor spotted with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offering prayers at Tirumala, fans wonder 'shaadi pakki?'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE