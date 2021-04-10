COVID-19: Delhi government issues fresh restrictions, check what's allowed, what's not

To curb the rising cases of COVID-19, the Delhi government on Saturday (April 10) issued fresh restrictions and guidelines for the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has stated that students of classes 9 to 12 may be called to school only for academic guidance & support for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams or board exams, practical exams/project works, internal assessment with the consent of parents.

The DDMA has also stated that it will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival. If a person is found without a report, mandatory quarantine of 14 days will be followed.

The government has also ordered for all swimming pools to remain shut, except the ones being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national & international events.

Only 20 person will be allowed in gatherings related to funeral/last rites while only 50 people will be allowed in marriage-related gatherings.

Restaurants & bars are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity. Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of seating capacity, the DDMA stated.

Intra-State movement of buses (DTC as well as cluster) shall be permitted with the condition that not more than 50% of bus capacity will be allowed at one time inside the bus. Stadiums for organizing sports events shall be allowed without spectators.

The DDMA has said that all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout the national capital.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government imposed fresh curbs, including a night curfew, in the city from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Saturday (April 10) reported 7,897 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the positivity rate past the 10% mark again, as per a health bulletin.

(With ANI inputs)