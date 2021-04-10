COVID-19: Lockdown in Maharashtra? THIS was decided at the all-party meet

The all party meet chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (April 10) to review the COVID-19 situation in the state ended without a conclusion. A meeting of the task force will be held tomorrow and the chief minster will take a call thereafter.

“With rising #COVID19 cases despite the strict protocols, healthcare system is likely to face more pressure in the coming days. Chief Minister will hold a meeting with task force tomorrow (April 11), after which, a further decision will be taken,” Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik told ANI.

Although the meeting, which last for over two hours, ended without a conclusion, ministers who were a part of the meeting hinted that CM Thackeray is in favour of a strict lockdown.

"Though no formal decision on a lockdown has arrived at the all-party meeting, the chief minister appears to be in favour of a strict lockdown," state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters after the virtual meeting.

"The BJP feels a lockdown is necessary, but the government should first work out a financial package for the people who will be affected," he added.

Congress leaders Ashok Chavan said the “nature, scope and duration of the lockdownwill be finalised soon.”

Prominent leaders from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress including state Congress president Nana Patole, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and others also attended the all part meet.

A strict weekend lockdown has already been imposed in the state from 8 pm on Friday (April 9) to 7 am on Monday (April 10).

Only essential services such as medical, grocery, fruits, milk shops will be allowed to remain open. Restaurants and hotels can only home deliver.

With a record 1,45,384 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,32,05,926, the health ministry said on Saturday. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday (April 10) reported 9327 fresh COVID-19 casess and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 5,10,225.