COVID-19: Lockdown to be extended in THESE cities of Madhya Pradesh

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday (April 10) decided to extend the lockdown imposed in several cities of the state.

As per media reports, the new lockdown in various districts will be in force from April 19 while in some districts the lockdown has been extended till April 22.

In Indore City, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha lockdown will be imposed till 6 am on April 19.

Meanwhile, in districts like Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni districts and Jabalpur city, a lockdown will be imposed fro April 12 to April 22.

The various district collectors will soon be issuing orders under section 144 of CrPC.

Currently, a total lockdown is in force in all urban areas of the state from 6 pm on Friday (April 8) till 6 am on Monday (April 12).

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan informed that the administration is also building containment zones in major cities.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (April 10) reported 4,986 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike, taking the state’s total tally to 3,32,206. With 24 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 4,160.

(With inputs from agencies)