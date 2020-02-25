Conspiracy to defame India at international level: MoS Kishan Reddy on Delhi violence

After violence erupted in North-east Delhi in which four people, including one policeman, lost their lives, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has called it 'a conspiracy to defame India at international level' as the US President Donald Trump is on a visit to India.

Talking to news agency ANI, Reddy said, "it is a conspiracy to defame India internationally. One police constable died during the riots. I ask Congress party and a few other political parties as to who will take the responsibility and why this conspiracy."

The minister further added that violence will not be tolerated. "Since the last two-months protesters at Shaheen Bagh have blocked a road and the Central government did not take any action. If the protests are under the limits, it can be tolerated. But we will not tolerate any violence, we shall take strict action. No person responsible for this violence shall be spared," he said.

"Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi should reveal who is behind this Delhi violence to defame India particularly when United States President Donald Trump is on a visit to the country. We have brought all the necessary forces and Home Minister Amit Shah has given orders to Delhi Police. Each person involved in the violence shall be identified," Reddy was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Clashes broke out in Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh with protestors torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. The clashes were reported to be between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters.

A Delhi Police head constable, identified as Ratan Lal, was killed. Three more civilians were reported to have lost their lives. All three died due to gunshot, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed.

Incidents of violence and arson were reported in the areas of the North-East district, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, and Dayalpur. The tyre market at Kapur Petrol Pump in Gokulpuri was set on fire at around 9 pm. The rioters also set fire to a petrol pump in the Bhajan Pura area.