Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 Today: Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

India commemorated its 75th Republic Day on January 26 with a spectacular parade along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, marking the occasion as a yearly event. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, served as the Republic Day Parade 2024 Chief Guest. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet Ministers, and other national dignitaries attended the parade.

The Parade marks the official start of Republic Day celebrations, which conclude with the Beating Retreat Ceremony. Delhi Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory ahead of Monday, January 29, 2019, the Beating Retreat Ceremony in New Delhi. Look over the routes that commuters in Delhi must avoid on Monday as well as the announced diversions.

Please be aware of the traffic restrictions, detours, and alternate routes for Monday, January 29, if are travelling from Delhi for work or any other reason. Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and the "C" Hexagon will be restricted for traffic, and Vijay Chowk will remain closed to vehicles.

The Delhi Police has recommended the following alternate routes: Kamal Ataturk Mark, Aurbindo Road, Ridge Road, Minto Road, Safdarjung Road, Lodihi Road, Madrasa T-Point, and Rani Jhansi Road.

Parking at Vijay Chowk, between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon, will be available after 7:00 PM for visitors attending the Republic Day Illumination. To facilitate invitees' and spectators' vehicles and reduce traffic near India Gate and the venue, buses will also deviate from their usual routes from 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

The advisory asks explicitly the public and drivers to practise road etiquette and adhere to traffic laws. Additionally, commuters are advised to schedule their trip in advance and to check Delhi Police's social media pages regularly for the most recent information.