After air pollution, dengue wreaks havoc in Delhi

Delhi is struggling with poor air quality as the pollution has reached dangerous levels here. The situation is so bad that the schools and offices in Delhi had to be closed, as well as preparations are on to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads. But amidst all these challenges, dengue is emerging as a new challenge in the capital, which is a matter of concern for the government as well as the general public.

At present, dengue is emerging as a bigger problem in Delhi than the coronavirus pandemic. In the last one week, a total of 1,851 dengue cases have been reported in the city. According to the data released on Monday, so far, 7,128 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi.

As per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi report, this is the highest number of dengue cases reported in the last 6 years till this period. In the year 2016, till this month, a total of 4,431 dengue cases were registered in Delhi. At the same time, this figure was 4,726 in the year 2017, 2,798 in the year 2018, 2,036 in the year 2019 and 1,072 in 2020. But this time, the cases have broken all the previous records.

So far, nine patients have died due to dengue this year. The death toll in Delhi due to dengue is also the highest after 2017. In 2017, the death toll from dengue was 10. Delhi recorded the first dengue death on 18 October this year.

Additionally, 167 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya have been reported in Delhi so far, as per the MCD report. High fever occurs in malaria, dengue and chikungunya. In the midst of increasing dengue cases, the three municipal corporations have intensified fogging and spraying campaigns.

At the same time, it is constantly being claimed by the corporations that there is no shortage of insecticides and medicines to deal with mosquito-borne diseases.