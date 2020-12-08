AAP claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest

The Delhi Police has, however, denied any claims that CM Kejriwal has been put under house arrest.

Amid the Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers against Centre's farm laws, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest on Tuesday.

This comes a day after Kejriwal visited the farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

"CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

He further said, "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him."

"Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added.

Through its official Twitter handle, AAP claimed that no one is allowed to leave or enter Kejriwal's residence. "BJP's Delhi Police has put CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," said the Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet.

The Delhi Police has, however, denied the claims and said that the CM hasn't been put under house arrest.

"It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest," DCP North Delhi Anto Alphonse said.

Following the house arrest, all the meetings that were to be held by the CM have been cancelled.

On Monday, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre tried to "pressure" the Delhi government to convert the nine stadiums into temporary prisons during the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protest.

Kejriwal's remarks come as he arrived at Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) to meet the protesting farmers and inspect the arrangements made for them.

Speaking to the media, he said that despite the Centre's pressure, the Delhi government did not proceed with the Delhi Police's request to convert stadiums into temporary prisons as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) believes that all the concerns of the farmers are legitimate.