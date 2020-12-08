Bharat Bandh latest updates: Protesters stop trains in Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal

Headlines

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

Meet the engineer-turned-banker with Rs 7.08 crore salary, he heads Rs 6,79,000 crore company

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

Kala Lumyo, the Tamilians of Moreh in Manipur facing threat amid violence in state

'Did not know about it': Haryana Minister Vij on prior inputs on possible build-up of tension in Nuh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

Viral video: 12-year-old attacked by stray dogs in Ghaziabad society, rescued by delivery boy

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

10 Predators that hunt crocodiles

10 ways of rectifying fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

HomeIndia

India

Bharat Bandh latest updates: Protesters stop trains in Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal

The Bharatiya Kisan Union on Monday said that the Bharat bandh is a "symbolic protest" to show opposition to Centre's policies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As farmers protesting against the government's agricultural sector laws have called a 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday, Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana, a farmer's body staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' agitation and briefly stopped a train in Malkapur of Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

The protestors were later removed from the tracks and detained by the police.

Trains were also stopped at Bhubaneswar Railway Station in Odisha by Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions.

Left political parties protest on the railway tracks at Jadabpur Railway Station in Kolkata & stop a train, in support of Bharat Bandh by farmer unions.

This comes as several rounds of talks with Centre to resolve to stalemate have remained inconclusive.

While the farmers are stressing that the bandh will be peaceful, police and state administrations across the country are taking measures to avoid any untoward incident during the protest. The farmers’ union has also urged farmers not to force anyone to join the call for Bharat Bandh.

“We appeal to farmers no to force anyone to observe Bharat Bandh. People are supporting our movement willingly. Even railway people will support the bandh. Four states business people are with us. We don’t have to go and tell that tomorrow is Bharat Bandh,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Rajewal), president Balbir Singh Rajewal said at a press briefing at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border.

"The bandh will be observed throughout Tuesday, but the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) will be on only till 3 pm," said Darshan Pal, Punjab unit president of the Krantikari Kisan Union said on Monday.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union on Monday said that the Bharat bandh is a "symbolic protest" to show opposition to Centre's policies.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

Viral video: Brave dog vs fierce tiger - who wins the battle? watch

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE