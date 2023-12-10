Headlines

Uttar Pradesh: Eight killed on highway as car collides with truck

Eight passengers, including a child were burnt to death after a car collided with a truck.

PTI

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Eight passengers were burnt to death after a car collided with a truck on Nainital Highway near Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The collision triggered a fire  and jammed the doors  

"An Ertiga collided with a truck on the (Nainital) highway. Following the collision, a fire broke out in the car, and eight people - including a child - lost their lives. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem," says GS Chandrabhan, SSP, Bareilly.

The incident occurred when the eight people were returning from Bareilly to Baheri. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. 

A case has been filed in the Bhojipura police station. Unfortunately, a child also lost their life in the accident. 

