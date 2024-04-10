Noida police announces traffic diversions for Eid Al-Fitr, list of roads to avoid

Ahead of Eid al-Fitr prayers and festivities, the Noida Police has implemented traffic restrictions and issued advisories for daily commuters from Delhi. The restrictions will be in place near Sector 8/9 Jama Masjid from 6 AM until the conclusion of Eid prayers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav detailed the advisory, specifying restrictions on vehicles coming from the Sector 15 roundabout and Sector 6 on Udyog Marg, as well as near Harola in Sector 5.

These measures coincide with a 45-day closure of the elevated flyover section for resurfacing from Sector 18 to NTPC, impacting regular commuters.

Additionally, the Noida Traffic Police have suggested alternative routes to mitigate inconvenience caused by the resurfacing work on the Elevated Flyover, which commenced on Sunday afternoon. This flyover serves as a crucial link for commuters traveling between various sectors of Noida, Film City, Kalindi Kunj, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and more.

A statement from the police urges the public to utilize alternative routes and offers assistance via the traffic helpline number 9971009001 in case of any traffic-related issues. Emergency vehicles will be permitted to pass safely during the diversions.