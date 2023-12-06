Delhi ncr

Delhi school vacation: Six day winter break confirmed for students, check dates

The Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 has been announced for Delhi Schools.

The winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 has been announced for Delhi schools. As per the latest update, the schools will observe a winter break for just six days. It was earlier scheduled to be for 15 days, January 1 to January 15, 2024, but as the government announced an early winter break for students in the national capital due to the poor air quality from 9 November to 18 November, 2023, the remaining portion of the vacation is scheduled to be from 1 January 2024 to 6 January 2024. Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education issues circular for winter vacation in Delhi Govt Schools. The Winter Vacation for Academic Session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from 1st January 2024 (Monday) to 6th January 2024 (Saturday) pic.twitter.com/P1GXIROySN — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

