Delhi-NCR to get hotter, check IMD forecast for next 7 days

A heatwave grips the National Capital Region, including Delhi-Noida, with temperatures set to rise further by two degrees on Wednesday.

As the sun asserts its dominance, the National Capital Region, including Delhi-Noida, is feeling the brunt of rising temperatures. Weather forecasts predict a further surge in heat on Wednesday, with the mercury likely to climb by two degrees. The scorching intensity of sunlight is expected to be particularly bothersome during the afternoon hours.

However, there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Starting Thursday, partly cloudy skies are forecasted to provide some respite from the sweltering conditions, helping to rein in the heat. The weather pattern is anticipated to stabilize, with temperatures expected to hover between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius over the next six to seven days.

What to Expect Until Holi?

Tuesday saw the maximum temperature reaching 31.3 degrees Celsius, within the normal range. However, the minimum temperature dipped to 12.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. Humidity levels fluctuated between 33 and 72 percent.

According to meteorological experts at Skymet, a weak Western Disturbance is gaining momentum over the Western Himalayas as of March 20. This development is likely to trigger rain, snowfall, hailstorms, strong winds, and storm activities in the hilly states from March 21 to March 24. The impact will extend to Punjab and Haryana as well. On March 24, light drizzles or cloud cover may grace the plains of North India. However, come Holi on March 25, North India's plains are expected to experience hot afternoons and strong winds.

Air Quality Concerns Persist

Air pollution continues to plague the region, exacerbated by dry weather conditions and strong sunlight, alongside heightened commercial activities and increased foot traffic in markets in anticipation of Holi.

According to the latest air bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) for the capital stood at 221. Particularly alarming is the situation in Dwarka Sector-8, where the AQI soared to 312, indicating 'very bad' pollution levels. Twenty-three other locations recorded 'bad' pollution levels, while fourteen registered 'normal' readings.

Projections suggest that pollution levels will persist at 'bad' levels from March 20 to 22, before gradually improving to 'poor' or 'normal' over the subsequent six days. On Tuesday, wind speeds ranged from 8 to 4 kilometers per hour, expected to weaken slightly on Wednesday morning before picking up to 4 to 6 kilometers per hour thereafter.