Delhi-NCR receives rain after foggy morning, temperature drops further

Delhi's minimum temperature is expected to be 7.3 degrees Celsius on January 31, dropping to 6 degrees on February 2, as per the Wednesday forecast.

Delhi-NCR experienced dense fog in the morning, followed by light rain around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts generally cloudy skies, light rain, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) in most parts of Delhi today, causing a drop in temperatures after a brief respite.

A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital until February 2, warning of dense fog. Thursday is expected to bring a generally cloudy sky, moderate to dense fog, and very light rain.

Dense fog on Wednesday led to flight cancellations and delays, affecting nearly 300 flights. Travelers are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, as fog-related issues may persist in the coming days.