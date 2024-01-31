Twitter
Delhi-NCR receives rain after foggy morning, temperature drops further

Delhi's minimum temperature is expected to be 7.3 degrees Celsius on January 31, dropping to 6 degrees on February 2, as per the Wednesday forecast.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 02:21 PM IST

Delhi-NCR experienced dense fog in the morning, followed by light rain around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts generally cloudy skies, light rain, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) in most parts of Delhi today, causing a drop in temperatures after a brief respite.

A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital until February 2, warning of dense fog. Thursday is expected to bring a generally cloudy sky, moderate to dense fog, and very light rain.

The seven-day forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius on January 31, dropping to 6 degrees on February 2.

Dense fog on Wednesday led to flight cancellations and delays, affecting nearly 300 flights. Travelers are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, as fog-related issues may persist in the coming days.

 

 

 

