Headlines

Bangladesh polls: Sheikh Hasina's party manifesto pledges ongoing cooperation, friendly ties with India

Concerns rise as pet owners choose 'Mickey Mouse ears' cosmetic surgeries for cats and dogs

Meet Rohan Murty, only son of Infosys founder billionaire Narayana Murthy; he doesn't work in his father's company

Meet man who worked as civil servant for 22 years, resigned as IRSE officer to start...

Delhi-NCR news: Noida Police issues traffic advisory for New Years eve, check routes to avoid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao? Man who placed controversial Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head because...

DNA TV Show: Know all about Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Watch: Tiger strolls in FC Barcelona football stadium, but it may not be what you think

10 Most aggressive dog breeds

Foods that improve male fertility

Benefits of boiled spinach for diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Who is Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao? Man who placed controversial Rs 1 crore bounty on Ram Gopal Varma's head because...

Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

2023 was year of comebacks, second chances, renaissance of Deols: To Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Sunny, Bobby's phoenix acts

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR news: Noida Police issues traffic advisory for New Years eve, check routes to avoid

The police also warned of strict action in the form of hefty fines and vehicle seizures against those found flouting the traffic rules, especially in cases of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

article-main
Delhi NCR news: Noida Police issues traffic advisory for New Year’s eve; check routes to avoid
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Noida Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for December 31, cautioning the public about diversions that will come up near crowded markets and shopping malls on New Year's Eve.

The police also warned of strict action in the form of hefty fines and vehicle seizures against those found flouting the traffic rules, especially in cases of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In the advisory, the police said various traffic arrangements and diversions will be made to reduce vehicle congestion on roads on New Year's Eve.

The diversions will come up near the Sector 18 market, shopping malls such as the Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne and the Advant Navis in Noida and Ansal, Venice Mall and Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, according to the police advisory.

The police advised the people to only park their vehicles at designated parking lots and not leave those on the roads or unauthorised spots.

"In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number - 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police stated in the advisory.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

OnePlus 12R design revealed in official image, to launch in India alongside OnePlus 12 on…

11 killed as bus catches fire in collision with dumper truck in MP's Guna

Meet Saveera Parkash, Hindu woman who filed nomination for Pakistan elections

Meet actress who became star after a song, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, quit acting after marriage, now..

Bangladesh polls: Sheikh Hasina's party manifesto pledges ongoing cooperation, friendly ties with India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE