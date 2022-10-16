ZIM vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match 4, T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe vs Ireland

The second day of the marquee event shall be packed with some thrilling encounters. Initial game would consist of West Indies and Scotland, and the second would be another hard fought game for a place in the Super 12. The game between Zimbabwe and Ireland is expected to be a thriller as the teams possess similar skill sets.

READ: WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Scotland Match 3, T20 World Cup 2022

This game will be taking place at the Bellerive Oval at Hobart. Both teams have some quality players and thus, are expected to be at their best. Thus, this match promises to be an absolute cracker of a contest

Ireland had a poor outing during the 2021 edition as they were knocked out during the qualifiers itself. Besides, they recently lost their warm-up game against Namibia as well.

As for Zimbabwe, their bowlers have been in top form. Blessing Muzarabani will be leading their pace attack. When it comes to their batting, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine are expected to come good.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland match details

.

Match date- 17 October, 1: 30 PM IST

Match venue- Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks:

Batters: Harry Tector, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (VC)

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (C), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Joshua Little, Simi Singh

READ: ICC T20 WC 2022: Check out weather and pitch update for the upcoming warm-up fixture between India-Australia

Squads:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume, Harry Tector, Simi Singh

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga