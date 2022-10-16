WI vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Scotland Match 3, T20 World Cup 2022

West Indies vs Scotland

West Indies and Scotland are about to play the third match in the qualifier round of the ICC T20 world cup 2022.

This game will be taking place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Despite their lukewarm form in the recent past, the two-time T20 World Cup champions would fancy themselves to do good in the upcoming fixture. Having said that, it isn’t going to be easy as Scotland have a really talented squad as well.

Scotland’s pace attack can be a handful against West Indies. Scotland’s second warmup game against UAE was washed out due to rain but they had a very competitive first warmup match against Netherlands which they won by 18 runs.

As for the West Indies, Evin Lewis is expected to play his natural game, and take the attack to the opposition. Their skipper Nicholas Pooran as well as Rovman Powell will be batting in the middle-order and could play the big shots as well. As far as their bowling is concerned, Alzarri Joseph has been in superb form of late.

WI vs SCO Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks:

Batters: Evin Lewis, George Munsey, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Richard Berrington, Jason Holder, Mark Watt

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Josh Davey

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Shamarh Brooks, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir