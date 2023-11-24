Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a cryptic post days after his T20I snub.

Yuzvendra Chahal has made history in Indian cricket, securing his place as the leading wicket-taker for India in T20 International matches with an impressive record of 96 wickets. With the highly anticipated T20 World Cup in 2024 on the horizon, all attention is focused on Chahal's performance.

However, despite his remarkable achievements, Chahal was surprisingly left out of the Indian squad for the T20I series against Australia. This decision left him feeling perplexed, leading him to share a mysterious message on Instagram.

Despite facing this setback, Chahal showcased his exceptional skills on the field during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Haryana and Uttarakhand. On Thursday, he delivered an outstanding performance, taking six wickets for Haryana. This not only contributed to Haryana's victory but also marked Chahal's personal milestone of reaching 200 wickets in List A cricket. His remarkable bowling figures of 10-2-26-6 played a crucial role in dismissing Uttarakhand for a total of 207 runs in their Group C encounter.

Following his remarkable display, Chahal took to social media on Friday, sharing a photo and a quote that emphasized the resilience of a warrior, along with the message, "See you at work."

This post garnered an enthusiastic response from Dhanashree Verma, his wife, who expressed her unwavering support with a fire emoticon.

In the match, Aditya Tare, the wicketkeeper-batsman from Uttarakhands, showcased his commendable skills by scoring an impressive 67 runs. Additionally, Kunal Chandela, the opener, contributed 47 runs to the scoreboard. However, their efforts were overshadowed by Chahal's exceptional bowling performance, as he swiftly dismantled the opposing batting lineup.

On the other hand, Haryana executed their chase with great efficiency. The openers, Yuvraj Singh and Ankit Kumar, laid a solid foundation for their team by scoring 68 and 49 runs respectively. Their remarkable performance set the stage for a successful pursuit.

Furthermore, the unbeaten 44 runs by Captain Ashok Maneria sealed the victory for Haryana, adding to their triumph.

READ| 'He has a great game': Michael Vaughan names 50-year-old as 'Star of the Match' in ODI World Cup 2023 final