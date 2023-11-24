Headlines

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Buy immersion rod online at best prices only on Amazon

Buy premium seat cushions online at low prices

Buy best drawing tablets on Amazon right now

'Drilling to resume shortly': NDMA on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue ops

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Buy immersion rod online at best prices only on Amazon

Buy premium seat cushions online at low prices

Box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor's last five films

Winter superfoods for diabetes, weight loss

7 Bollywood actors who played deaf, mute characters on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Vicky Kaushal recalls when Katrina Kaif threatened to cancel wedding due to this reason: 'Shaadi rehne do agar...'

This IIT alumnus left high-paying MNC job for Bollywood, broke national record with Rs 2,000 crore blockbuster

Starfish movie review: Khushalii Kumar dives deep into ocean but can't find logic or plot in this incoherent mess

HomeCricket

Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a cryptic post days after his T20I snub.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yuzvendra Chahal has made history in Indian cricket, securing his place as the leading wicket-taker for India in T20 International matches with an impressive record of 96 wickets. With the highly anticipated T20 World Cup in 2024 on the horizon, all attention is focused on Chahal's performance. 

However, despite his remarkable achievements, Chahal was surprisingly left out of the Indian squad for the T20I series against Australia. This decision left him feeling perplexed, leading him to share a mysterious message on Instagram.

Despite facing this setback, Chahal showcased his exceptional skills on the field during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Haryana and Uttarakhand. On Thursday, he delivered an outstanding performance, taking six wickets for Haryana. This not only contributed to Haryana's victory but also marked Chahal's personal milestone of reaching 200 wickets in List A cricket. His remarkable bowling figures of 10-2-26-6 played a crucial role in dismissing Uttarakhand for a total of 207 runs in their Group C encounter.

Following his remarkable display, Chahal took to social media on Friday, sharing a photo and a quote that emphasized the resilience of a warrior, along with the message, "See you at work."

This post garnered an enthusiastic response from Dhanashree Verma, his wife, who expressed her unwavering support with a fire emoticon.

In the match, Aditya Tare, the wicketkeeper-batsman from Uttarakhands, showcased his commendable skills by scoring an impressive 67 runs. Additionally, Kunal Chandela, the opener, contributed 47 runs to the scoreboard. However, their efforts were overshadowed by Chahal's exceptional bowling performance, as he swiftly dismantled the opposing batting lineup.

On the other hand, Haryana executed their chase with great efficiency. The openers, Yuvraj Singh and Ankit Kumar, laid a solid foundation for their team by scoring 68 and 49 runs respectively. Their remarkable performance set the stage for a successful pursuit.

Furthermore, the unbeaten 44 runs by Captain Ashok Maneria sealed the victory for Haryana, adding to their triumph.

READ| 'He has a great game': Michael Vaughan names 50-year-old as 'Star of the Match' in ODI World Cup 2023 final

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

UPI limit: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay daily UPI transaction limit

This superstar married co-star while still married to first wife, had kids outside marriage, his own daughter hated him

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is in profit weeks before release: How Rajkumar Hirani created SRK's lowest-budget film in years

Looking for beach wedding? Check these 5 locations for dreamy ceremony in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE