'He has a great game': Michael Vaughan names 50-year-old as 'Star of the Match' in ODI World Cup 2023 final

Vaughan expressed his belief that the 50-year-old should have been hailed as the Star of the Match in the final game of the tournament

After Australia emerged victorious in the ODI World Cup 2023 against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan expressed his belief that umpire Richard Kettleborough should have been hailed as the Star of the Match in the final game of the tournament. Vaughan shared his thoughts on the matter during a podcast called Club Prairie Fire, where he also highlighted Australian opener Travis Head as a strong contender for the star accolade. Additionally, he commended Australia's captain Pat Cummins for his impressive leadership skills.

Vaughan specifically referred to an incident involving Labuschagne, where he was given a not out decision off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. India opted for the Decision Review System (DRS), but the final verdict was determined by the umpire's call on whether the ball would have hit the wicket.

In his closing remarks, Vaughan showered praise on Kettleborough, emphasizing that the umpire had performed exceptionally well at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I think you are right. Travis Head was obviously a key candidate. I think you are right, Pat Cummins, for me, his captaincy was remarkable, that mid-play when he changed the bowler every over to not let KL Rahul and Virat Kohli settle, and then he came on and got Virat Kohli out. My star has to be Richard Kettleborough, the umpire, he has to be. He has a great game. If his finger would have gone up..." Vaughan said.

In the thrilling championship match, India faced a formidable challenge on a challenging batting surface, as Australia won the toss and chose to field first. Despite the difficulties, KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54) managed to score impressive fifties for the Indian team. However, their efforts were not enough as the Men in Blue were ultimately dismissed for a total of 240 runs within their allotted 50 overs.

In the pursuit of the target of 241 runs, Travis Head showcased exceptional skill and determination, amassing a remarkable 137 runs. Supported by Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten 58, Australia successfully clinched their sixth World Cup title.

READ| 'Hardik and Dhoni did that...': Former cricketer draws astonishing parallels for Indian cricket sensation