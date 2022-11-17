'Kya haal hai': Yuzvendra Chahal posts hilarious photo with Kuldeep Yadav as spin duo reunites for New Zealand series

Image Source: @yuzi_chahal/Twitter

Following their failure in the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, semi-finalists India and New Zealand will square off in a three-match T20I series, followed by the same number of ODIs, beginning November 18.

The Men in Blue took to the coasts of New Zealand, where both sides would face battle in an attempt to overcome the flaws of the World Cup campaign. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, or 'Kul-Cha,' as they are commonly known, are ready to reunite in their next assignment.

Chahal took to social media ahead of the series to share a photo with Kuldeep Yadav, which has since gone viral.

Chahal, who is quite the rage on social media, posted a hilarious photo of them with the caption, "Kya haal hai."

Despite being India's leading T20 spinner for the majority of the year, Yuzvendra Chahal was strangely not even selected for a single match in the T20 World Cup. So it will be interesting to see if Chahal can retain his momentum and continue to pick wickets against New Zealand.

Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, has been plagued by injuries since 2021, having had a hand injury last year and recovering from a right groin injury in 2022. Yadav also played effectively against South Africa in the just finished one-day international series at home. He took six wickets in three games and will be hoping to maintain his form against New Zealand in order to secure a starting spot in the team in the near future.

The clash between the two heavyweights will be interesting because both will be hungry to avenge their losses in the main event.

IND vs NZ T20I Series Schedule

The first T20I will be on Friday, November 18 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. (12 PM IST)

The second T20I will be on Sunday, November 20 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. (12 PM IST)

The third T20I will be on Tuesday, November 22 at Mclean Park in Napier. (12 PM IST)

Squads

India- Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (VC), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand- Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

READ| Hardik Pandya, Kane Williamson seen riding 'crocodile bike' ahead of IND vs NZ T20 series- Watch