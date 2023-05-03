Search icon
'You've decided it's my last': MS Dhoni's epic response on IPL retirement query from Danny Morrison goes viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

'You've decided it's my last': MS Dhoni's epic response on IPL retirement query from Danny Morrison goes viral
MS Dhoni is a cricketing legend who has left an indelible mark on the sport. As the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, he has achieved unparalleled success, leading the team to three ICC titles. 

Although he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has remained a constant presence in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he continues to inspire and lead his team to victory.

However, there is widespread speculation that this may be Dhoni's last season. Fans from Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow have all shown immense support for Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings, eager to witness the final chapter of his illustrious career.

Dhoni himself has acknowledged that he is in the last phase of his career, but there has been no official confirmation from either him or the CSK management.

During the toss of the IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, Danny Morrison posed a question to Dhoni: "This is clearly your last tour, a wonderful swansong. How are you enjoying it?"

"You have decided it is my last (smiles). Not me. We'll bowl first. The fact that wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we'll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak (Chahar) is fit, so he comes in for Akash (Singh). Rest of the team is the same," CSK skipper said.

Talking about the match, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Lucknow Super Giants are being led by all-rounder Krunal Padya, as their regular captain KL Rahul is currently nursing a serious thigh injury.

In terms of team changes, CSK has brought in pace bowler Deepak Chahar to replace Akash Singh. Meanwhile, LSG has included Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma in their playing XI.

READ| Massive blow to Team India as KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of IPL 2023, likely to miss WTC Final

