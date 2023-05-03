Massive blow to Team India as KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of IPL 2023, likely to miss WTC Final

Image Source: Twitter

The Lucknow Super Giants' captain, KL Rahul, is unlikely to continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a severe thigh injury sustained during the team's last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Additionally, the PTI has confirmed that the veteran pacer, Jaydev Unadkat, has a serious shoulder condition and is also ruled out of the IPL.

The BCCI Sports Science & Medical Team is now in a race against time to get the senior batter-keeper, Rahul, ready for the World Test Championship final in London from June 7 to 11. It is crucial that he recovers in time to represent India in this important match.

Rahul's injury occurred while sprinting towards the boundary to catch a Faf du Plessis cover drive off Marcus Stoinis' bowling.

"KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI-designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev's case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

According to the source, no scans have been conducted thus far. When an individual experiences an injury of this nature, there is typically a significant amount of pain and swelling in the affected area. It typically takes 24 to 48 hours for the swelling to subside before a scan can be performed.

"Since he is an important member of theTest team, it would only be prudent that he doesn't take any further part in IPL," he further added.

"Once the scans ascertain the degree of injury, the BCCI medical team will decide the course of action," said the source

Jaydev Unadkat suffered an awkward fall while bowling in the nets prior to their upcoming match against RCB.

It is understood that even in case of Unadkat, things aren't looking great at the moment. "Yes, it's a good thing that Jaydev doesn't have a dislocation but the shoulder isn't in great shape and he can't play IPL any more as far as this season is concerned. Also, we can't say if he will get fit in time for WTC final," he concluded.

Both Unadkat and Rahul were strong contenders for a spot in India's XI for the WTC final. However, if they are both unable to participate, the Indian selectors will need to consider alternative options. It is crucial for the selectors to carefully evaluate all potential candidates and make a strategic decision that will benefit the team's performance.

