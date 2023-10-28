Headlines

'You’ve made an excuse': Ex-PAK players accuse Shadab Khan of faking injury to evade defeat against South Africa

Shadab allegedly suffered a concussion while attempting a run-out, displaying remarkable agility as he dived to throw the ball towards the stumps.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

Former Pakistan fast bowlers Umar Gul and Sohail Tanvir have accused leg-spinner Shadab Khan of feigning his injury during the defeat against South Africa on Friday night.

Pakistan suffered their fourth consecutive loss at the ICC World Cup 2023, narrowly going down by 1 wicket in an exhilarating match in Chennai.

Vice-captain Shadab sustained an injury within the first over of South Africa's run chase at the Chidambaram Stadium, forcing him to retire from the game.

Shadab allegedly suffered a concussion while attempting a run-out, displaying remarkable agility as he dived to throw the ball towards the stumps.

However, the intensity of the move had unintended consequences for the all-rounder, as he landed forcefully on his right shoulder, causing his head to snap downwards onto the unforgiving Chennai square.

It remained uncertain from the replays whether Shadab's head had made contact with the surface or if he had experienced whiplash due to the intense motion that ensued after his shoulder collided with the ground.

However, there was no doubt that the 25-year-old was in distress following the incident, as he lay motionless, awaiting medical assistance.

The Pakistani all-rounder left the field of play after undergoing initial tests and was subsequently deemed unfit to continue. However, both Gul and his former teammate, Sohail Tanvir, did not believe that Shadab's injury was severe enough to warrant leaving the field. They were seen cheering for their team from the dugout later in the match. Unfortunately, Pakistan failed to defend their score of 271 against the Proteas at Chepauk, resulting in a loss.

“We don’t know what kind of injury he has sustained, but questions arise when you fall, claim to have a concussion, escape from the team, and go outside. The physio checks you, and then after a while, you come out. There, you chat with people and then leave.

"When the match gets tight, and you realize it is going in our favor, you sit outside in the dugout, cheering. It means you’ve made an excuse; you’ve saved yourself. So people will definitely question it,” Gul said on a Pakistani TV show.

“It was an important game and as a senior, you had to be there on the pitch. There are many examples when players have continued to play in spite of broken hands as they chose to fight for the sake of the team. I don't agree with Shadab. I don't think he had a serious injury,” he further added.

