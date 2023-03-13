WTC final: India book spot in final as New Zealand secure last-ball win over Sri Lanka

WTC final qualification: Rohit Sharma-led Team India reached the final of the World Test Championship on Monday. India qualified regardless of the result of the ongoing 4 Test against Australia after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in a thriller that went right up to the last ball of the match. World Test Championship final 2023: India will now face Australia in the WTC 2021-2023 season final at The Oval in London from June 7 to June 11, 2023.

Sri Lanka were the only other team apart from India still in the race to qualify for the World Test Championship final after Australia had already secured the first seat. However, the Lankan Lions needed to win both their Test matches against the Kiwis to have a chance of knocking India out and sealing final slot at their expense. India defeating Australia would have meant that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and co would have qualified. However, Sri Lanka's loss which came in a thrilling contest which saw New Zealand just edge them on a spectacular last ball means elation for fans of the Men in Blue.

New Zealand won the first Test vs Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval, Christchurch by two wickets on the very last ball of the Test match. Rain had delayed action on the last day. Sri Lanka had scored 355 runs in the first innings and New Zealand had answered with a total of 373. After Sri Lanka put up a total of 302 and gave New Zealand a target of 285, Kane Williamson played a starring centurion knock to get the Kiwis home.

Meanwhile, India vs Australia 4th Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 appears to be heading for a draw after high-scoring first innings from both the sides. After Australia scored 480, Virat Kohli led India to a 91 run lead with a total of 571, scoring his 28th Test century in a memorable 186 run innings. Australia entered the fifth day of the final BGT Test match with all 10 wickets in hand and overcame India's lead losing just one wicket.

