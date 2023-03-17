Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

WTC final: Hardik Pandya makes big statement over inclusion in Team India squad

Pandya, who played his last test in Southampton against England on August 30, 2018, said that he is ethically a very strong person and according to him, he has not done even 10% of what is required to be playing Test cricket for India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Wen Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

WTC final: Hardik Pandya makes big statement over inclusion in Team India squad
Source: Twitter

Hardik Pandya, Indian cricket team captain, is all set to lead the team for the first time in ODIs as skipper Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the first match of the series against Australia due to some prior family commitments. With the World Test Championship final taking place in the Oval stadium, the Indian side desperately needs a fast bowling all-rounder who could be better than Hardik Pandya for the role. When the current IPL winning captain was asked about his return to test cricket and mainly his presence in the upcoming WTC final which is scheduled in June later this year, Hardik Pandya gave a crisp and precise reply saying it won't be ethical from his end. 

Pandya, who played his last test in Southampton against England on August 30, 2018, said that he is ethically a very strong person and according to him, he has not done even 10% of what is required to be playing Test cricket for India. So coming into the team and taking someone’s place would be ethically wrong. “I will go through the grind and earn my spot.  Hence, for that reason I will not be for the WTC final or future Test series until I don’t feel that I have earned my spot”, he added.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that the left-hand wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan will open the innings with in-form Shubman Gill in the first match against Australia. Pandya will be seen in action from today (March 17) in a 3-match ODI series against the Aussies. The 29-year-old will be leading the pack in absence of Rohit Sharma at the famous Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet K Krithivasan, IIT alumnus and new CEO-designate of multi-billion dollar company TCS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.