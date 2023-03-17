WTC final: Hardik Pandya makes big statement over inclusion in Team India squad

Source: Twitter

Hardik Pandya, Indian cricket team captain, is all set to lead the team for the first time in ODIs as skipper Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the first match of the series against Australia due to some prior family commitments. With the World Test Championship final taking place in the Oval stadium, the Indian side desperately needs a fast bowling all-rounder who could be better than Hardik Pandya for the role. When the current IPL winning captain was asked about his return to test cricket and mainly his presence in the upcoming WTC final which is scheduled in June later this year, Hardik Pandya gave a crisp and precise reply saying it won't be ethical from his end.

Pandya, who played his last test in Southampton against England on August 30, 2018, said that he is ethically a very strong person and according to him, he has not done even 10% of what is required to be playing Test cricket for India. So coming into the team and taking someone’s place would be ethically wrong. “I will go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be for the WTC final or future Test series until I don’t feel that I have earned my spot”, he added.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that the left-hand wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan will open the innings with in-form Shubman Gill in the first match against Australia. Pandya will be seen in action from today (March 17) in a 3-match ODI series against the Aussies. The 29-year-old will be leading the pack in absence of Rohit Sharma at the famous Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.