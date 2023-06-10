WTC Final 2023: Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal sparks debate; Ponting, Sangakkara, Shastri react

Image Source: Twitter

On the fourth day of the match, at the stroke of tea, Shubman Gill lost his wicket in a controversial manner. He had edged the ball to slips, where Cameron Green, the tall fielder, made a remarkable one-handed catch after lunging to his left. However, the controversy arose when it was unclear whether the ball had touched the ground as Green rolled over.

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth referred the catch to third-umpire Richard Kettleborough. After careful examination of multiple replays, Kettleborough adjudged the catch as clean. However, live visuals were inconclusive in determining whether the tall Australian player had managed to avoid the grass while grazing his left-hand through the ground after coming in contact with the ball.

No way this is out

Shubman Gill and India robbed pic.twitter.com/ZlHLHKqMaH June 10, 2023

The dismissal, which occurred on the stroke of Tea, left India at 41 for one in 7.1 overs. This event sparked multiple debates on social media, with fans and experts alike weighing in on the decision.

During the ICC feed, Ricky Ponting raised the question of whether any part of the ball had touched the ground after completing the catch. He noted that the ball had gone into Green's hand about 6-8 inches above the ground. It appeared that Rohit Sharma was arguing with the umpires about this issue, and Shubman Gill was visibly disappointed.

“It had carried, six-eight inches above the ground; no doubt about that but did it then actually roll over and touch the top of the surface?” Ponting said.

Kumar Sangakkara, his fellow commentator, shared the same reservations.

“Yeah it’s about how you see it. He did catch the ball with fingers under the ball but if any part of the ball touches the ground it can be interpreted as helping the ball to stay in the hand and usually the umpires always go not out,” Sangakkara said.

So did Ravi Shastri. “The third umpire thought the fingers were under but the question is whether it rolled over after he completed the catch.”

‘When the first umpire gives you out, the third umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn it,” said Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports at Tea.

READ| WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral