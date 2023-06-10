WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

During the thrilling cricket match between India and Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 Final, a heartwarming moment stole the spotlight. As India began their chase of the massive total of 444, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started off strong, hitting regular boundaries and keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats.

However, it was during the fifth over of the second innings that something truly special happened. As Gill hit the ball towards long leg for a single, the camera panned towards the crowd where a couple had become the center of attention.

The man brought out a ring for his partner, who immediately said yes, and the pair shared a beautiful moment of love and commitment.

Watch: