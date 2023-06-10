Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral

The man brought out a ring for his partner, who immediately said yes, and the pair shared a beautiful moment of love and commitment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

During the thrilling cricket match between India and Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 Final, a heartwarming moment stole the spotlight. As India began their chase of the massive total of 444, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started off strong, hitting regular boundaries and keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats.

However, it was during the fifth over of the second innings that something truly special happened. As Gill hit the ball towards long leg for a single, the camera panned towards the crowd where a couple had become the center of attention. 

The man brought out a ring for his partner, who immediately said yes, and the pair shared a beautiful moment of love and commitment.

Watch: 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 35 Junior Engineer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.