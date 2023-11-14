Headlines

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

Cricket

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

Which team will qualify for the final if AUS vs SA World Cup clash gets washed out due to rain?

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

As the Cricket World Cup's final four teams emerge, anticipation builds for the semi-final clash between Australia and South Africa at Eden Gardens on November 16. However, the weather forecast raises concerns about rain playing a potential spoilsport in Kolkata.

In the event of a rain washout on November 16, a reserve day on November 17 has been allocated for completing the semi-final match between Australia and South Africa. But what if the rain persists and disrupts the reserve day as well? In such a scenario, the team securing a higher position on the points table during the group stage will advance to the final. Consequently, South Africa, having finished second on the points table, would proceed to the grand finale.

The Australian squad for the World Cup, led by Pat Cummins, boasts a formidable lineup featuring players like Steve Smith, David Warner, and Mitchell Starc. On the other hand, South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, fields a strong squad, including the likes of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and Rassie van der Dussen.

As cricket enthusiasts await the outcome of the semi-final clash, the weather adds an element of uncertainty, underscoring the importance of flexible plans and adapting to unforeseen challenges in the pursuit of cricketing glory.

Australia Squad for WC: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

South Africa Squad for WC: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

