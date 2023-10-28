World Cup 2023: Netherlands knock Bangladesh out of semi-finals race with 87-run win in Kolkata

This victory propelled the Netherlands to the eighth position in the World Cup 2023 points table, while simultaneously relegating defending champions England to the bottom.

The Netherlands shattered Bangladesh's dreams of reaching the semi-finals in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with a resounding 87-run victory at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This triumph propelled the Netherlands to the eighth position in the World Cup 2023 points table, while simultaneously relegating defending champions England to the bottom. Bangladesh, on the other hand, slipped behind the Dutch and settled for the ninth spot.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Edwards, the Dutch captain, led his team onto the field in Kolkata. However, the Dutch suffered a disastrous start, losing both openers Max O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh within the first three overs. With a score of 4 for 2, Wesley Barresi and Colin Akermann formed a crucial partnership of 59 runs to stabilize the Netherlands' innings.

Barresi showcased his skills by scoring 41 runs off 41 balls before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahim. Shakib Al Hasan added to the Dutch team's woes by removing Ackermann in the very next over. Bas de Leede and Edwards then joined forces, contributing 44 runs together before Taskin Ahmed struck to claim his second wicket of the day.

Nevertheless, Edwards persevered and achieved his 15th ODI half-century while partnering with Sybrand Engelbrecht to add 78 runs to the scoreboard. Edwards eventually fell victim to Mustafiqur after scoring a commendable 68 runs off 89 deliveries, including six boundaries in Kolkata. Engelbrecht followed suit in the subsequent over, resulting in the Dutch losing their seventh wicket.

Logan van Beek remained unbeaten on 23 runs off 16 balls, but Bangladesh managed to dismiss the rest of the Dutch team for a total of 229 runs. Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin, and Mustafizur all claimed two wickets each, contributing to Bangladesh's bowling success.

Aryan Dutt got Netherlands off to a great start by dismissing the dangerous Litton Das in the fifth over. Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Shanto failed to make a significant impact on the scoreboard and were dismissed, leaving the Bangla Tigers struggling at 45 for 3.

Despite the brave efforts of Mustafizur and Taskin, who scored 20 and 11 respectively, they were unable to lead their team to victory. Eventually, Netherlands managed to dismiss Bangladesh for 142 runs in 42.2 overs, securing an impressive 87-run victory.

With this triumph under their belt, Netherlands will now face Afghanistan at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on November 3.