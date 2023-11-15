'Won't be making...': Australian pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement plans

Mitchell Starc was rested for Australia's last league match of the World Cup against Bangladesh.

Ahead of the World Cup 2023 Australia vs South Africa semi-final clash, Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement plans. The Australian left-arm pacer said that he will bid farewell to ODIs before eventually retiring from Test cricket.

Starc said he will not be a part of the 2027 ODI World Cup. He said he would quit the other two formats before walking away from red-ball cricket. “I’ll look to keep playing after this, but I don’t doubt that I won’t be making the next World Cup. I’ve no vision for that. Four years is a long (time),” Starc told reporters on Monday.

“I’ve always maintained that Test cricket is the top of the tree for me and I’ll drop off the rest before I let go of Test cricket. For me (the World Cup semifinal) is just another one-day game for Australia, it’s not the end of the road in one-day cricket as yet for me,” he said.

Starc said it's the Test cricket which will be his first priority. "I've always maintained that Test cricket is the top of the tree for me and I'll drop off the rest before I let go of Test cricket. For me (the World Cup semifinal) is just another one-day game for Australia, it's not the end of the road in one-day cricket as yet for me," he added.

Starc, who is carrying niggles since the Ashes and was rested for Australia's last league match of the World Cup against Bangladesh, was seen training with teammates during Monday's optional session ahead of Thursday's semifinal.

READ | Watch: Sara Tendulkar cheers for Shubman Gill during IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final clash, video goes viral