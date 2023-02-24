Women's T20 World Cup semi-final, ENG-W vs SA-W: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

South Africa Women will face off against England Women in the second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday, February 24. Both teams were eliminated in the semi-finals of the previous edition, but this time, only one of them will make it to the grand finale. It promises to be an exciting match as both teams battle it out for a spot in the final.

England Women topped Group 2 with a perfect record of four wins in four matches. They defeated India Women, Pakistan Women, West Indies Women, and Ireland Women to secure their spot in the semi-finals. With a dominant display, England Women have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with in the tournament.

South African Women's Cricket Team finished second in Group 1 with two wins in four matches. Despite losses to Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women, they achieved impressive victories over New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women.

England Women have a commanding lead in the head-to-head record in T20Is against South Africa Women, with 19 wins out of 22 matches. England have been triumphant in 19 of the clashes, while South Africa have only managed three victories. This impressive record highlights England's dominance in the format, and their ability to consistently outplay their opponents.

Match Details

England Women vs South Africa Women – Semifinal 2, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 24, 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

England vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands is a batting-friendly paradise, and we have seen teams register huge totals. Additionally, the pitch has something to offer for seamers and slow bowlers alike. Seamers can take advantage of the moisture and challenge the batsmen in the early overs.

England vs South Africa Weather Report

The weather in Cape Town is expected to be cloudy on match day, with temperatures reaching around 26°C and 64% humidity. The wind speed will be a gentle 2.2 km/h, and visibility will be 10 km. There is a 27% chance of precipitation during the game.

Live Streaming Details

The ENG-W vs SA-W match will be live-streamed on the Hotstar+ Disney app and website. Moreover, viewers in India can also catch the action live on the Star Sports network.

England vs South Africa Predicted playing XIs:

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

