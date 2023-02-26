Women's T20 World Cup final 2023, AUS vs SA: Live streaming, when and where to watch Australia vs South Africa match

Australia are the favourites to win the trophy for the sixth time, while South Africa will try their best to create history by winning the title for the first time.

Australia will take on South Africa in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday (February 26). Australia defeated India in the semi-final, while hosts South Africa beat England in a thriller to reach the World Cup final.

Australia are the favourites to win the trophy for the sixth time, while South Africa will try their best to create history by winning the title for the first time.

Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When will final take place?

The Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will take place on Sunday (February 26), 6:30 PM IST.

Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final: Where will the final take place?

The Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will take place at Newlands, Cape Town.

Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final: Where will the match broadcast live on television?

In India, Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will be broadcast live on television via Star Sports Network.

Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final: Where will AUS vs SA match live streamed?

The Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will be live streamed in India on Hotstar.