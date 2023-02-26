Headlines

Get a sneak peek inside a south Mumbai house 'worth Rs 2.5 crore': It's not what you expect, watch

Meet only real-life soldier who is part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, left Army for this reason, Salman made him an actor

Viral video: Air Force officer skydives from 10,000 feet, waves G20 flag mid-air, watch

Explainer: What is G20 Summit 2023? What will be discussed by world leaders in this crucial meet?

Aam Aadmi Party equates Shah Rukh Khan's monologue in Jawan with Arvind Kejriwal's speech, fans say 'don't drag him..'

Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE updates: Counting for seven assembly bypolls underway

World's safest car 'Beast' coming to G20 Summit

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaaz ka achar)

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

G20 Summit: How Delhi Has Turned Into A 'Fortress' For G20 Summit?

G20 Summit: Is It Modi Government’s Test At Global Level? India To Rise As A Geopolitical Power

G20 Summit: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In Delhi For G20 Summit

Women's T20 World Cup final 2023, AUS vs SA: Live streaming, when and where to watch Australia vs South Africa match

Australia are the favourites to win the trophy for the sixth time, while South Africa will try their best to create history by winning the title for the first time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Australia will take on South Africa in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday (February 26). Australia defeated India in the semi-final, while hosts South Africa beat England in a thriller to reach the World Cup final.

Australia are the favourites to win the trophy for the sixth time, while South Africa will try their best to create history by winning the title for the first time.

Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When will final take place?

The Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will take place on Sunday (February 26), 6:30 PM IST.

Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final: Where will the final take place?

The Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will take place at Newlands, Cape Town.

Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final: Where will the match broadcast live on television?

In India, Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will be broadcast live on television via Star Sports Network.

Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final:  Where will AUS vs SA match live streamed?

The Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will be live streamed in India on Hotstar.

