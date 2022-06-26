IND vs ENG: Without Rohit Sharma, these batters can open Test series with Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma

Not the news Indian fans were expecting especially after they were eagerly waiting for the rescheduled 5th Test against England. Just days before the all-important game, skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19.

He was part of the warm-up games against Leicestershire during the first session but was not seen much later on. According to the BCCI release, the Indian captain has been placed under isolation and an RT-PCR test has been scheduled for Sunday.

The team is already without the services of regular opener KL Rahul, who is at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as he is suffering from a groin injury.

Now with Rohit facing a race against time to make it to the Test match that commences on July 1, here are some options the side came to go along with if the captain does not prove to be fit for the clash.

Hanuma Vihari: Middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari is no stranger to opening the innings for the Indian team. He was one of the designated openers for India alongside Mayank Agarwal in the 2018-19 Test series in Australia. The right-handed batter had made his debut against England at the Oval in 2018 and he had scored a half-century.

Srikar Bharat: Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has been selected as India's backup keeper for Rishabh Pant. The 28-year-old is yet to make his debut for India and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 he featured in just two matches for Delhi Capitals (DC). Now in the ongoing warm-up game against Leicestershire, Bharat scored an unbeaten 70 in the first innings and followed it up with 43 in the second innings while opening alongside Shubman Gill.

Cheteshwar Pujara: The No. 3 batter of the Indian Test team Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the senior players on the team. He had batted for Leicestershire in the first innings against India in the ongoing practice Test and later had come out to bat for India in the second innings. Talking about opening batting for India, last year he in a game against New Zealand, the right-handed batter had opened in the second innings after Shubman Gill had sustained an elbow injury while fielding.