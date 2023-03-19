'Will you marry me': Rohit Sharma proposes fan ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, video goes viral

Image Source: Screengrab

Dedicated fans of cricket players are known for their enthusiastic displays of admiration, often resorting to wild gestures in an attempt to catch the attention of their idols. Unfortunately, these efforts often go unnoticed by the players themselves. However, one particular super fan of Rohit Sharma was fortunate enough to not only catch a glimpse of the "Hitman" but also receive a comical reaction from the Indian Captain himself.

As the Men in Blue, led by the charismatic Rohit Sharma, made their way into the stadium for the second ODI in Vizag, a devoted fan eagerly awaited the arrival of his favorite player, clutching a single rose. Fortunately, Sharma caught sight of the eager supporter and approached him with a smile. The fan presented the Indian captain with the rose, and in a lighthearted moment, Rohit jokingly asked if the fan would consider marrying him.

Watch:



Rohit Sharma was absent from the first ODI against Australia as he was attending his brother-in-law's wedding ceremony. However, the talented right-hander made a comeback in the second ODI, replacing opener Ishan Kishan.

As we gear up for the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil later this year, Sharma is determined to maintain his exceptional form in the 50-over format. He recently showcased his prowess by scoring a century against New Zealand in his last ODI appearance in January. He then followed it up with another impressive ton against Australia in the first Test in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma and his team have made some strategic changes for the second ODI against Australia. While Rohit replaced Kishan due to unforeseen circumstances, Shardul Thakur was replaced by spin-all-rounder Axar Patel.

In their previous game, India emerged victorious against Australia by five wickets, thanks to KL Rahul's unbeaten 75 and an outstanding all-round performance from Ravindra Jadeja, who took two wickets and scored an unbeaten 45.

With Team India leading 1-0 in the three-match series against Australia, they are determined to secure a hat-trick of series victories at home before the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue have recently achieved impressive whitewashes against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

