WI vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Pakistan match in Barbados

Pakistan and West Indies will be locking horns in the first game of the four-match T20I series.

While the Caribbean unit must be high on confidence after beating Australia 4-1, Pakistan, on the other hand, have faced five defeats in their last six international matches. The side had won only one game against England in Nottingham.

The Babar Azam-led side will be in desperate need to get their act together keeping the upcoming World Cup in mind.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Pakistan – 1st T20I in Barbados 2021

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hayden Walsh Jr

WI vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh Jr, Fidel Edwards, Obed McCoy

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Lendl Simmons (VC), Evin Lewis, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Shadab Khan, Obed McCoy, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hayden Walsh Jr

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday, July 28. The match will be telecasted by Fancode.

Squads

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sohaib Maqsood