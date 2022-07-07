WI vs BAN 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies face Bangladesh in the 3rd and final T20I of the series

West Indies and Bangladesh come face to face in the third T20I of the series on Thursday, July 7th. Having a 1-0 lead in the series, the Caribbean side will be looking to keep their momentum going against the visitors.

While the first T20I of the series had to be abandoned, West Indies showed their immense prowess in the shortest format by putting up 193 runs on the scoresheet, courtesy of Brandon Kings and Rovman Powell's half-centuries.

Despite captain Shakib Al Hasan's unbeaten 68-run knock, Bangladesh could only muster up 158 runs in their respective 20 overs. The Bangla Tigers will be hoping to draw themselves level in the series, but a win for the West Indies would clinch the series and it means Bangladesh would be winless on their tour of the Caribbean.

READ| Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina to Virender Sehwag, cricketing fraternity unites to wish MSD

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Bangladesh – 3rd T20I in Guyana

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan, Liton Das

Batters: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Munim Shahriar, Romario Shepherd (VC)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Odean Smith

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein

WI vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

Bangladesh: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

READ| On MS Dhoni's 41st birthday, relive his 91-run knock as he led India to 2011 ODI World Cup triumph

West Indies vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Playing XI

Nurul Hasan, Liton Das, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Munim Shahriar, Romario Shepherd (vc), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details

The match begins at 11:00 PM IST and will take place at Province Stadium, Guyana on Thursday, July 07, 2022. The match can be live-streamed on 27thsports.com and FanCode app.

Squads:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Devon Thomas, Alzarri Joseph

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Munim Shahriar, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed