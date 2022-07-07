On MS Dhoni's 41st birthday, relive his 91-run knock as he led India to 2011 ODI World Cup triumph

On MS Dhoni's 41st birthday relive his 91-run knock in 2011 ODI World Cup final

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who led the Men in Blue to their first World Cup Triumph after 1983, celebrates his 41st birthday on Thursday, 7th July. Dhoni played a captain's knock in the final as his unbeaten 91-run inning helped India defeat Sri Lanka to lift the coveted ICC ODI World Cup trophy.

"MS Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years! The party start in the dressing room," these words will forever remain etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan as Ravi Shastri poetically described the winning moment when India defeated Sri Lanka.

While Dhoni would go on to become the first captain in world cricket to lift all three major ICC trophies - T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013, he announced his retirement from the international stage in 2022, one year after the painful defeat against New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Thala nonetheless continues to go strong for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and earlier this year he confirmed that he will indeed return to play in IPL 2023, with plenty of speculation regarding his future.

On Dhoni's 41st birthday, CSK decided to turn back the clock and treat Indian cricket fans to the iconic 91-run knock of the legendary batsman which helped the Men in Blue triumph on home soil.

Check and relive Dhoni's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning knock:

The magic of MS Dhoni was witnessed on April 2nd, 2011 when the captain lead from the front to make the dream into a reality.

Meanwhile, the CSK captain is currently in London to celebrate his 41st birthday. Earlier in the day, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared an adorable video of the cricketer cutting cake in the presence of his friends including Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Dhoni had also turned up to the Wimbledon 2022 in style, on the eve of his birthday, to watch the high-octane Centre Court clash between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.