Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina to Virender Sehwag, cricketing fraternity unites to wish MSD

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Raina, Sehwag - Fans and cricketers flood social media on MSD's B'day

One of the most legendary Indian players to ever step on a cricket field, Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 41st birthday on Thursday, 7th July. An inspiration to a generation, Dhoni left a mark on millions of cricket fans around the globe who still cherish him, even after his retirement from international cricket.

Being one of the most beloved players to ever don the famous blue Indian jersey, fans and cricketers flooded social media on Thursday with their wishes for MS Dhoni.

Many of his former teammates, including Suresh Raina, and Virender Sehwag, as well as Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and IPL 2022 champs Gujarat Titans (GT) took to Twitter to shower their love and praise on 'Thala'.

One of Dhoni's most trusted deputies, Suresh Raina penned a heartfelt note for his 'big brother', while Sehwag asserted that a cricket match isn't over until Dhoni is on the pitch.

Check out some of the best reactions here:

Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3uABWFIlnO — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2022

Still remember this day very fondly, thank you for everything Mahi bhai!!



Best wishes to you on your birthday, have a great year ahead @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/hZm1QQ571F — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 7, 2022

Till the time full stop doesn't come,a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn't completed.

Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/qGFhpcP5so — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2022

Anhoni ho gayi honi, aur Ranchi ka Mahi ban gaya hum sabka DHONI



A man who worked so hard to be the best in everything he did on the field... Happy Birthday, Legend#HappyBirthdayDhoni #MSD #GOAT pic.twitter.com/MbrhVzDvSp — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 7, 2022

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/oD7o5VnJVK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2022

An idol & an inspiration



Here's wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/uxfEoPU4P9 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

All of us #TeamIndia fans sending out virtual hugs to one of our G.O.A.Ts on his birthday like...



Happy Birthday, @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/99kdtrhlrJ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 7, 2022

The man who could do it all



Celebrate MS Dhoni's birthday by reliving this rare milestone from ICC Champions Trophy 2009 — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2022

Dhoni is currently in London, wherein he celebrated his special day in the presence of his wife Sakshi, and some of his friends, including Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Sakshi herself shared pictures and videos of Dhoni's 41st birthday celebration on Instagram.

Earlier, on the eve of his birthday, the legendary cricketer was spotted enjoying Wimbledon 2022 action, and a few days ago, Dhoni and Sakshi also celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.