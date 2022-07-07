Search icon
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina to Virender Sehwag, cricketing fraternity unites to wish MSD

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday 7th July. Many of his former teammates like Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag wished MSD on his B'day

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

One of the most legendary Indian players to ever step on a cricket field, Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 41st birthday on Thursday, 7th July. An inspiration to a generation, Dhoni left a mark on millions of cricket fans around the globe who still cherish him, even after his retirement from international cricket. 

Being one of the most beloved players to ever don the famous blue Indian jersey, fans and cricketers flooded social media on Thursday with their wishes for MS Dhoni. 

Many of his former teammates, including Suresh Raina, and Virender Sehwag, as well as Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and IPL 2022 champs Gujarat Titans (GT) took to Twitter to shower their love and praise on 'Thala'. 

One of Dhoni's most trusted deputies, Suresh Raina penned a heartfelt note for his 'big brother', while Sehwag asserted that a cricket match isn't over until Dhoni is on the pitch. 

Check out some of the best reactions here:

Dhoni is currently in London, wherein he celebrated his special day in the presence of his wife Sakshi, and some of his friends, including Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.  Sakshi herself shared pictures and videos of Dhoni's 41st birthday celebration on Instagram. 

Earlier, on the eve of his birthday, the legendary cricketer was spotted enjoying Wimbledon 2022 action, and a few days ago, Dhoni and Sakshi also celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. 

