Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 11 states, snowfall in Himalayas this week; Check full forecast

Who will replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain? CEO makes big revelation

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's outfit was more expensive than Rihanna's fee for Ambani bash, cost..

IAF's Tejas aircraft crashes near Jaisalmer, pilot safe

Meet Nayab Saini who is new CM of Haryana

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 11 states, snowfall in Himalayas this week; Check full forecast

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's outfit was more expensive than Rihanna's fee for Ambani bash, cost..

Green tea or orange juice: Which is the better choice?

Fatty Liver: Foods to reverse and prevent liver disease

6 actors who rejected SRK's Main Hoon Na, including one pan-India star

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actor who worked with Akshay, Sunny Deol, was once highest paid superstar, his 33 films never got released due to..

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

HomeCricket

Cricket

Who will replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain? CEO makes big revelation

Dhoni led CSK throughout the 2023 season in which the Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad to become the joint most successful franchise in the tournament history.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings' CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, spoke about planning for the future of the team. They're thinking about who might take over from MS Dhoni eventually. For now, Dhoni will keep leading the team in the IPL 2024, which starts on March 22. He's already said he'll play for at least one more season, which makes the fans happy.

Last year, there were rumors about Dhoni retiring, but he came back strong after a knee surgery and led the team to victory. Now, he's back in Chennai, getting ready for the new season. Viswanathan said they're not rushing to pick a new captain. They want the coach and Dhoni to decide together. 

'See, there have been internal talks. But, Mr. Srinivasan has made it very clear. Let's not talk about captain and vice-captain appointments. Let's leave it to the coach and the captain to decide. Let them decide and convey the information to me, and then I will convey it to you all. He has said that 'the captain and the coach will decide and give us a directive, till then let's all keep quiet',' CSK CEO Viswanathan told S Badrinath in the latter's YouTube show.

CSK tried Ravindra Jadeja as captain before, but it didn't work out well, so Dhoni took back the role. 

The CEO further said that Dhoni's message is clear: focus on the league games first, then think about the knockouts. CSK always aims to reach the knockout stage, and they're used to handling the pressure because of their consistent performances over the years. They're hoping for another successful season in IPL 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, founded massive Rs 1500 crore firm, fired from his own company, he gave Rs 200 crore…

This Sholay actor spent 2 years in jail, worked as tailor, Amitabh Bachchan gave him Rs 20 lakh but...

'Cringe-worthy’: Jimmy Kimmel slammed for joking about Robert Downey Jr's past drug addiction during Oscars 2024

Meet man, an Indian, founded Rs 2300 crore liquor firm, supplies to over 80 countries, he owns brands like…

PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway tomorrow, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement