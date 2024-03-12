Who will replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain? CEO makes big revelation

Dhoni led CSK throughout the 2023 season in which the Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad to become the joint most successful franchise in the tournament history.

Chennai Super Kings' CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, spoke about planning for the future of the team. They're thinking about who might take over from MS Dhoni eventually. For now, Dhoni will keep leading the team in the IPL 2024, which starts on March 22. He's already said he'll play for at least one more season, which makes the fans happy.

Last year, there were rumors about Dhoni retiring, but he came back strong after a knee surgery and led the team to victory. Now, he's back in Chennai, getting ready for the new season. Viswanathan said they're not rushing to pick a new captain. They want the coach and Dhoni to decide together.

'See, there have been internal talks. But, Mr. Srinivasan has made it very clear. Let's not talk about captain and vice-captain appointments. Let's leave it to the coach and the captain to decide. Let them decide and convey the information to me, and then I will convey it to you all. He has said that 'the captain and the coach will decide and give us a directive, till then let's all keep quiet',' CSK CEO Viswanathan told S Badrinath in the latter's YouTube show.

CSK tried Ravindra Jadeja as captain before, but it didn't work out well, so Dhoni took back the role.

The CEO further said that Dhoni's message is clear: focus on the league games first, then think about the knockouts. CSK always aims to reach the knockout stage, and they're used to handling the pressure because of their consistent performances over the years. They're hoping for another successful season in IPL 2024.