'Because of IPL there is...': West Indies legend hard-hitting remark on India's ICC title drought since 2013

Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricket fans have been left disheartened as their team continues to suffer defeats in every ICC event, extending their wait for a trophy by a decade. The last time the Men in Blue lifted an ICC trophy was in 2013, during the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Despite coming close on several occasions, including the recent World Test Championship final at The Oval, India has been unable to secure a win.

Looking ahead to the ODI World Cup in October, West Indies legend Clive Lloyd has made a hard-hitting remark on why India has failed to end their ICC trophy drought. Since 2013, India has reached an ICC final four times, including the 2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, and twice in the WTC.

However, they have also suffered four semi-final exits, including the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup, and the 2016 and 2022 T20 World Cup. Their worst performance was in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

Despite these setbacks, Lloyd believes that India has a great side and will eventually break the shackles to claim an ICC trophy. Speaking to RevSports, he expressed confidence that it is only a matter of time before India secures a win.

“But you’re getting there. You’ve got to semifinals and finals and so on. You’ve qualified for multiple finals. I think the future could be very good for India because now, because of the IPL. There is every reason to believe you will have a very good 50-overs side. You’ve got a terrific Test side, and it’s just a matter of time before you win a big tournament. Things go in cycles, and it will work in the future, I’m sure,” said Lloyd.

India's next international fixture is scheduled to begin on July 12th, where they will play two Tests against West Indies. This will mark the beginning of their campaign in the third WTC cycle. Additionally, the fixture includes three ODIs, which will serve as their final preparation for the upcoming World Cup at home.

