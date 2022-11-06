Watch: Virat Kohli spotted holding his chest, gasping for breath while batting vs Zimbabwe

Image Source: Twitter/screengrab

Virat Kohli is usually considered as the world's fastest runner. His exceptional ability to take quick runs provides him an advantage over practically every other batter in the globe. The Indian batting superstar is notorious for converting 1s into 2s and 2s into 3s, as the cliche goes.

Kohli's superb sprinting between the wickets has been critical to his success with the bat on the large Australian grounds where clearing the boundary is not as easy.

However, supporters were concerned during India's match against Zimbabwe at the MCG when he was spotted gripping his chest and regaining his breath after completing a rapid double with vice-captain KL Rahul.

Kohli was able to restart his innings properly after catching his breath for a few seconds. The former Indian captain batted brilliantly once more, but was dismissed for 26 runs in 25 balls. Half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul helped India post a large total of 184.

By taking five wickets in the first ten overs, Indian pacers guaranteed Zimbabwe had no hope of pulling off an upset. After holding onto a stunning forward-diving catch on the first delivery of the chase, Kohli was vital for Bhuvneshar Kumar grabbing a wicket on the opening ball of the innings.

Kohli now leads the tournament in run-scoring with 246 runs in five games at an average of 123, including three half-centuries.

