Watch: Virat Kohli's outside-off problem exposed again by Jaydev Unadkat in practice game

Virat Kohli's struggles outside the off-stump continue to persist without any signs of improvement. The renowned Indian cricketer once again fell victim to his weakness, chasing a delivery that should have been left alone. This flaw was exploited by Australia in the World Test Championship final, and it seems Kohli has yet to rectify it.

During an intra-squad practice game, left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkar managed to dismiss the right-hander, leaving his fans disheartened. On a more positive note, other batsmen such as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased their skills and left a lasting impression on the occasion.

The Indian team, in addition to its own 16 players, also included some local club cricketers for a two-day training practice game. This game served as preparation for the upcoming first Test on July 12.

During the game, Kohli, who has been known to struggle against deliveries on the corridor of uncertainty, faced a challenge from veteran left-arm seamer Unadkat. Unadkat cleverly exploited Kohli's weakness early on in his spell. The left-armer's angle proved to be quite awkward, and Unadkat bowled a delivery just outside the off-stump. Without employing any distinct footwork, India's top batter, Kohli, attempted to play the ball but ended up getting caught by a local fielder positioned at first slip.

Virat kohli is dismissed to unadkat in the practice match. pic.twitter.com/GNGKzrRpyd — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) July 5, 2023

Kohli's dismissals in Test cricket have followed a consistent pattern, and the astute Unadkat managed to exploit this by bowling with precision and accuracy to claim his wicket. The practice session aimed to simulate a match scenario, with one team comprising the top-order batsmen and the other team consisting mainly of bowlers.

The majority of the batsmen retired after facing approximately 50 to 75 deliveries. Jaiswal, in particular, showcased his skills by scoring a well-deserved 54 runs off 76 balls before taking a well-deserved break. However, Kohli's failure in the game undoubtedly stood out as the lowest point for the Indian team during this practice session.

