Watch: Virat Kohli in disbelief after getting bowled by Pat Cummins in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli was left stunned when he accidentally chopped the ball onto his stumps during the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The delivery, bowled by Australian captain Pat Cummins, proved too difficult for Kohli to maneuver towards the third man area for a single. Instead, he ended up hitting the ball back onto his own stumps.

As the Australian players celebrated the wicket, Kohli stood motionless, his disbelief evident as he gazed at the pitch. It was undoubtedly a terrible moment for him to be dismissed, and he seemed acutely aware of the impact it would have on the game.

The Men in Blue displayed an impressive performance, managing to score a remarkable 80 runs during the powerplay, despite the pitch's slower nature. This achievement can be largely attributed to the captain, Rohit Sharma, who delivered yet another outstanding start, scoring an impressive 47 runs off just 31 balls.

However, India had already lost three wickets for 81 runs. Although the run rate was not a concern, it was crucial for the hosts to establish a solid partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in order to avoid any potential batting collapse.

Throughout their partnership, Kohli and Rahul opted for a more cautious approach, refraining from taking unnecessary risks. They patiently accumulated 67 runs in 109 balls for the fourth wicket. It appeared that they intended to continue in this manner until approximately the 30th-35th over, after which they would unleash their full potential and aim for a more aggressive batting strategy.

However, Kohli's wicket has meant that Rahul will likely have to continue anchoring the innings.

