Watch: Travis Head takes sensational diving catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

Travis Head showcased his exceptional fielding skills by making the catch of the tournament, resulting in the dismissal of the dangerous batsman Rohit Sharma during the first innings of the highly anticipated World Cup final between Australia and India.

Sharma had been in scintillating form throughout the World Cup, effortlessly dispatching the Australian bowlers to all corners of the field. He had raced to an impressive 47 runs from just 30 deliveries, allowing India to gain an early advantage.

In the 10th over, Sharma found himself facing off against the off-spinner Glenn Maxwell, and he seemed to have the upper hand. However, luck soon favored the Australian team.

With confidence, Sharma advanced down the pitch, aiming to hit Maxwell back over his head. Unfortunately, his timing was off, resulting in the ball soaring high into the air, over the cover fielder.

The fielder skillfully turned his head to track the ball as it soared over his shoulder. With impeccable timing, he executed a flawless dive, capturing the ball in a remarkable display of fielding prowess.

India was coasting at the time of Head's catch. Shortly after Sharma's dismissal, Australia claimed another wicket as Shreyas Iyer departed for a mere four runs.

