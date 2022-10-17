Watch: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam spotted batting together in nets after India's win over Australia

Virat, Babar batting in the nets together

Virat Kohli put in a memorable performance for Team India in their first T20 World Cup 2022 warmup match against Australia on Monday. Not only did he pull off a magnificent direct hit to dismiss Tim David, but he also followed it up with another splendid one-handed catch on the boundary line to save the game.

In the end, India prevailed by six runs, with Australia losing four wickets in the last four balls. However, it wasn't a memorable day for Virat with the bat as he could only score 19 runs.

Seemingly unsatisfied with his time in the middle, the 33-year-old spent nearly 40 minutes in the nets after India's warmup match against Australia.

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: Ahead of IND vs PAK, Shami mentors Shaheen; Gavaskar gifts cap to Babar

What made it a sight to behold was that Kohli was also joined by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the nets. The former Indian skipper was the only Indian player present there along with the Indian support staff, while Babar and Rizwan practised in the nets as they were rested for Pakistan's warmup match against England.

Watch:

Players of both teams were also spotted attending each other's matches on Monday, as India played against Australia, followed by Pakistan's clash against England. While KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's fifties propelled the Men in Blue to a close win, Babar's side missed him as they lost by six wickets.

READ| IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan players spotted watching each other's warmup games

India and Pakistan will lock horns on October 23 in Melbourne in front of a jam-packed MCG Stadium, but before that, they both have one match remaining each.

On Wednesday, Rohi Sharma and Co take on New Zealand in their final warmup match, while the Green Army will face off against Afghanistan.