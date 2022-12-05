Search icon
Watch: Virat Kohli and Mushfiqur Rahim indulge in the Moment of competitiveness during 1st ODI between IND-BAN

During the first ODI in Dhaka, Virat Kohli and Mushfiqur Rahim were involved in not a heated but one intriguing moment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

India and Bangladesh played out a low-scoring thriller in Dhaka on Sunday (December 4). Both teams have been involved in last-ball thrillers in limited overs formats over the last few years. In the process, the players from both sides have also shared heated moments in the middle. 

During the first ODI in Dhaka, Virat Kohli and Mushfiqur Rahim were involved in not a heated but one such intriguing moment when both tried to get under each other’s skin.

In the 29th over of Bangladesh's innings, when the match was evenly poised, the two legends of the sport had a go at each other. However, it happened well within the limits and even the spectators enjoyed the moment. Off the fifth ball of the 29th over when Shardul Thakur was bowling, Rahim defending a length ball to cover.

There was no run in it and Virat Kohli was also quick to pounce on the ball. The former India captain, however, aimed a throw at stumps only to not get rid of the ball. At the same time, Rahim was active and stepped away from the stumps and invited Kohli to hit the bulls eye. His actions didn't please Kohli one bit and he was seen giving it back to the Bangladesh veteran as well.

Concerning the Bangla Tigers chase, they got off to a poor start and their skipper Das, top-scored with the bat with his hard-fought 41. Eventually, Bangladesh were reduced to 136/9 in no time chasing the meagre total. 

However, Mehidy Hasan’s unbeaten 38 helped them cross the line and seal the game, taking an early lead in the series. Post the conclusion of the match, Rohit opened on the loss and blamed the batters for letting the team down. 

