Japan vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for JPN vs CRO at FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 53

Japan vs Croatia

The 2022 World Cup Round of 16 schedule sees Japan and Croatia battle on Monday at 8.30 p.m. IST at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Japan finished first in Group E, ahead of second-placed Spain. Luka Modric led Croatia to finish second in Group F, slightly behind Morocco.

Japan toppled the European giants in an emphatic fashion to finish on top of their group. In their last match against Spain, Japan showed tremendous tenacity to sink the 2010 champions. Hajime Moriyasu’s side came from behind after conceding a goal in the 11th minute. Moriyasu will hope that his side doesn’t take the foot off the gas in the knockout rounds.

Croatia will have to be at the top of their game in order to defeat this upbeat Japanese side. The 2018 finalists have the experience and the talent to fend off Japan.

JPN vs CRO Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic

Defenders: Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Daichi Kamada, Wataru Endo, Ivan Perisic

Forwards: Andrej Kramaric, Ritsu Doan

Japan vs Croatia Dream11 Team: Dominik Livakovic; Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Daichi Kamada, Wataru Endo, Ivan Perisic; Andrej Kramaric, Ritsu Doan

Probable Starting Lineup:

Japan: Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Tanaka, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic