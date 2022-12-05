Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Japan vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for JPN vs CRO at FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 53

Check out all the match details and fantasy XI tips for the upcoming round of 16 game between Japan and Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

Japan vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for JPN vs CRO at FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 53
Japan vs Croatia

The 2022 World Cup Round of 16 schedule sees Japan and Croatia battle on Monday at 8.30 p.m. IST at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Japan finished first in Group E, ahead of second-placed Spain. Luka Modric led Croatia to finish second in Group F, slightly behind Morocco. 

READ: England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Highlights: ENG beat SEN 3-0 to face France in quarterfinals

Japan toppled the European giants in an emphatic fashion to finish on top of their group. In their last match against Spain, Japan showed tremendous tenacity to sink the 2010 champions. Hajime Moriyasu’s side came from behind after conceding a goal in the 11th minute. Moriyasu will hope that his side doesn’t take the foot off the gas in the knockout rounds.

Croatia will have to be at the top of their game in order to defeat this upbeat Japanese side. The 2018 finalists have the experience and the talent to fend off Japan.

JPN vs CRO Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic

Defenders:  Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Daichi Kamada, Wataru Endo, Ivan Perisic

Forwards: Andrej Kramaric, Ritsu Doan

Japan vs Croatia Dream11 Team: Dominik Livakovic; Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Daichi Kamada, Wataru Endo, Ivan Perisic; Andrej Kramaric, Ritsu Doan

READ: England's forward player Raheem Sterling leaves FIFA World Cup to due 'Armed break-in': Reports

Probable Starting Lineup:

Japan: Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Tanaka, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Mulayam Singh Yadav demise: Leaders throng to pay tributes to SP founder, last rites in native Saifai village today
Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.