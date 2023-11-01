Watch: Suryakumar Yadav turns cameraman, interviews Indian fans on streets of Marine Drive in disguise

Curious about their thoughts on the Indian team's performance, he eagerly inquired about their favorite cricketers.

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, known for his powerful batting skills, recently took on a unique role as a disguise-clad cameraman for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This intriguing incident occurred just before India's highly anticipated match against Sri Lanka. In an effort to conceal his distinctive tattoos, Yadav cleverly donned a full shirt, along with a mask and hat, as he ventured out to the bustling marine drive in Mumbai.

Sporting this clever disguise, Yadav engaged with cricket enthusiasts, blending seamlessly into the crowd. Curious about their thoughts on the Indian team's performance, he eagerly inquired about their favorite cricketers. Fans enthusiastically praised the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, highlighting the team's exceptional form throughout the tournament. However, Yadav couldn't help but feel a tinge of disappointment as his own name failed to surface in these conversations. Determined to uncover their opinions about himself, he posed the question directly to the fans, eagerly awaiting their intriguing responses.

Watch:



One of the fans approached Suryakumar Yadav to discuss his batting skills and expressed a desire to see him higher up in the batting order. Although acknowledging that he had no authority to comment on Yadav's technique, the fan expressed hope for his success.

Another fan expressed sheer delight in watching Surya's batting prowess, particularly his exceptional use of wrist movements. Surprisingly, Yadav then removed his mask, revealing his true identity, leaving the fan utterly astonished. Yadav graciously posed for pictures with the fans before concluding his day as the cameraman.

In the team's recent group stage match against England, the Indian batsman performed admirably. When India's top order faltered, Suryakumar Yadav displayed determination, scoring a gritty 49 runs off 47 balls, ultimately propelling India to a total of over 200 runs in Lucknow. This provided India with a defendable target, leading to their impressive 100-run victory.

Currently, India stands as the sole undefeated team in the tournament and is set to face Sri Lanka in their seventh group stage match on Thursday.

READ| 'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch